Jagruti Manch organised different progs to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

Jagruti Manch organised various programmes for the city's senior citizens on Sunday as part of Gandhi Jayanti celebration.

The senior citizens who usually go for the morning walk at United Ciigmaa Hospital ground participated in various games, which included slow walking, mental maths, names of Lord Ganpati, names of Aurangabad gates, memory games and singing competition.

A total of 45 seniors citizens participated in the competitions.

The names of winners are as follows; Pramod Naik, Mangala Telgaonkar, Saraswati Pore, P S Kulkarni, Prabhakar Pagare, Sayyad Gani, B S Kate, Hemant Hatode, Puja Sarode.

Dr Sushma Soni, Bharti Pawar, Sharmishtha Rodge, Anjali Buge, Savita Mandhane, Jyoti Machale, Yogita Bendsure made efforts for the success of the event. Prof Bharti Bhandekar Bishwas, the president of Jagruti Manch proposed a vote of thanks.