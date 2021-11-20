JAH organises blood donation camp
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 20, 2021 05:30 PM2021-11-20T17:30:01+5:302021-11-20T17:30:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Nov 20: A local organisation, Jamiyyat Ahle Hadees (Aurangabad), has organised a blood donation camp at Nehru Bhavan ...
Aurangabad, Nov 20:
A local organisation, Jamiyyat Ahle Hadees (Aurangabad), has organised a blood donation camp at Nehru Bhavan (Buddi Lane) on November 21. The JAH office-bearers have appealed to the citizens to voluntarily contact for blood donation at the venue from 9 am to 7 pm on Sunday. The organisers have also appealed to the visitors to maintain Covid-protocols like wearing face masks, keeping social distance and sanitising your hands at the venue.Open in app