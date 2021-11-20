JAH organises blood donation camp

Aurangabad, Nov 20:

A local organisation, Jamiyyat Ahle Hadees (Aurangabad), has organised a blood donation camp at Nehru Bhavan (Buddi Lane) on November 21. The JAH office-bearers have appealed to the citizens to voluntarily contact for blood donation at the venue from 9 am to 7 pm on Sunday. The organisers have also appealed to the visitors to maintain Covid-protocols like wearing face masks, keeping social distance and sanitising your hands at the venue.