Jain Engineers Society take poor students edn responsibility

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

Jain Engineers Society NX took full responsibility for the education of economically weaker section students.

The organisation has set an ideal example before all by adopting the meritorious student for education.

The students were given textbooks, smartphones, bicycles and other materials at the event organised on Engineer's Day.

It was also announced that one girl student would be adopted for her education on Engineer's Day every year.

This year’s ‘Young Achievers Award’ was presented to entrepreneur Harshal Nahar.

“The awards will be given every year to young engineers in the community as well as those who have done outstanding work in the social and religious fields henceforth”, said Piyush Papadiwal, Secretary, Jain Engineers Society NX.

National vice-president of the organisation Rajesh Patni, president of the local association Sunil Sethi, Indrajit Shah, Manish Bunlia, President of the Jain Young Engineers Association Sawan Chudiwal, Apoorva Bohra, Dipesh Kankaria, Saurabh Sethi, Siddhi Kataria, Nidhi Patni, Mayur Lodha and other office-bearers were present.