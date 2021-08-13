Jain Tag installation ceremony concludes

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

The fifth installation ceremony of the Jain Tag was held here recently. The president of the Sakal Jain Samaj and editor-in-chief of Lokmat Rajendra Darda was the chief guest while Crime Branch PI Geeta Bagwade, Damini Squad PI Sneha Karewad Panchayat president Lalit Patni were the guests of honour.

The programme started by reciting Mangal Charan by Jayashree Lohade. Jain Tag founder president Anupama Dagada and Dipika Badjate introduced the guests. Outgoing president Yashika Pande read the report and handed over the charge to the new president Monika Chandiwal. The other office bearers are vice president Swati Kasliwal, secretary Deepali Pande, treasurer Jayashri Lohade and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Darda said that he is proud that women are ahead in almost all the fields. They shoulder the responsibilities of the families and the society efficiently. The work of the Jain Tag is commendable, he said.

PI Bagwade and Karewad guided about the measures to be taken regarding cyber crime and crime against women. Swati Kasliwal conducted the proceedings of the function while Deepali Pande proposed a vote of thanks. Caption: The newly elected office bearers felicitating Lokmat’s editor-in-chief Rajendra Darda during the installation ceremony of Jain Tag group.