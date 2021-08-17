Jaju appointed as a member of ZRUCC

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

CMIA president and industrialist Shivprasad Z Jaju has been appointed as a member of the 'Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee' (ZRUCC) of the south central railway here recently.

The appointment has been made till 2023. The ZRUCC at the headquarters of each railway division consists of representatives appointed by the minister of railways to represent the general railway commuters. Jaju will be overlooking works of provision of amenities in the area with which the committee is concerned. Proposals regarding opening of new stations within the jurisdiction of the committee. Arrangements regarding time tables and improvements of the services and facilities provided by the railways and any subject of general public interest of public convenience of such matters affecting the services and facilities.