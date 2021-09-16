JAM trinity played major role for financial inclusion of people of country: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Aurangabad, Sept 16:

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that JAM trinity of Jan Dhan, aadhar and mobile has played a major role for financial inclusion of the people of the country and it was a game changer for a country like India. She was speaking in the inaugural session of ‘Manthan’ the day long Rashtriya Bank Parishad being held in Aurangabad through video conferencing today.

Speaking further Sitharaman said that the country could achieve the target of financial inclusion in a particular format, which was futuristic and it also touched upon the philosophy of ‘Sabka Saatha and Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’. She underlined the fact that Jan Dhan Yojana which intended to reach all those without discrimination in remote areas, all those who hesitated to enter banks. Prime minister Narendra Modi gave confidence to these people and everyone saw that because of this foresightedness every person could receive the help which was needed in the crisis like Covid-19 pandemic.

Sitharamn congratulated union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad for this well represented and well organised initiative in Aurangabad and also appealed others to come out with these types of initiatives in other areas of the country. Briefing about the meeting Karad said the meeting will focus on various topics including PM Jan Dhan Yojana and its coverage, financial inclusion, digital economy and agricultural finance. The meeting is being attended by the chairmans and chief executive officers of twelve nationalised banks in the country.