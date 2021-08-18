Jamiat sends relief material to Konkan flood victims

Aurangabad, August 18

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH), Aurangabad unit, recently sent an Eicher truck full of relief material to the Konkan region, where heavy rains have left a trail of death and destruction. Tens of thousands of people there have been rendered homeless with nothing to eat and treat ill people.

While flagging off the truck carrying groceries, clothes, blankets and other essentials, Jinsi police station PI Madhav Kendrekar applauded the humanitarian gesture of the Jamiat.

He said, “Whenever any natural calamity strikes any part of the country, it is the police and Jamiyat volunteers who first reach affected areas to rescue and help victims. During the coronavirus lockdown also, Jamiat volunteers had distributed ration kits to needy people cutting cross religion, caste and creed.”

In his brief speech, JUH president Hafez Abdul Azeem announced that they are soon going to send a team of doctors with necessary medicines and will build new houses for affected people. Already, a team of volunteers led by Mufti Imran Qasmi has been camping at Chiplun since the calamity struck to help flood victims and carry out rescue work.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were Maulana Naseemuddin Miftahi, Ibrahim Pathan, Naser Siddiqui, Zameer Quadri, Abdul Azeem, Rafeeq Chitah, Rafique Palodkar, Bilal Imtiaz Jaleel and Ateeque Palodkar. Those who worked in arranging and sending the relief material include Hafez Iqbal Ansari, Hafez Mohammed Isa, Maulana Sadique Nadvi, Maulana Mohammed Yusuf Milli, Maulana Yunus Qasmi, Maulana Mohammed Sadique Nadvi and others.