Jan Ashirwad Yatra gets rousing welcome on 2nd day

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

Jan Ashirwad Yatra being taken out by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), received a rousing welcome on the second day on Saturday.

BJP leaders and activists demonstrated their strength. Leaders were garlanded with the help of a crane.

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad arrived in the city on Friday on becoming a minister. The party has started ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ led by Minister Dr Karad. The party leaders demonstrated their strength on the first, while the yatra was welcomed with all passion and enthusiasm on Saturday.

It began from Mahaveer Chowk-Baba Petrol Pump at 9 am.

It reached Padegaon via Kalda Corner, Roplekar Chowk, Shahnoor Miyan Dargah, Sutgirni, Deolai Chowk, Satara Parisar, Railway Station, Ahilyabai Holkar, Kargil Chowk, Nagar Naka.

The party leaders and activists welcomed the Yatra at each corner and chowk with full enthusiasm. Firecrackers were let off and Dr Karad was weighed with various goods. Women Wings office-bearers performed ‘Aukshan.’

Party’s national secretary Vijaya Rahatkar, MLA Atul Save, Raju Shinde and other office-bearers were present.

Talking to media persons after Jan Ashirwad Yatra from city to rural areas, Dr Karad said that people welcomed yatra as the city got a place in union Cabinet for the first time.

“The information about PM Modi’s schemes were taken to the general public through the Yatra. All Covid norms are being followed,” he claimed.