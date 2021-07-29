Janjal alleges AMC doctor favouring BJP

Aurangabad, July 29:

Former corporator Rajendra Janjal alleged that a doctor working on a contract basis in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is implementing the agenda of BJP.

Janjal cited a message viral on social media.

AMC health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha said that doctor concerned would be asked about the message.

There were clashes between Shiv Sena and BJP supports on Monday over the distribution of vaccination tokens.

A case was registered with Jawaharnagar Police Station against Janjal and seven persons for manhandling with Govind Kendre, husband of former BJP corporator Vimal Kendre.

Rajendra Janjal claimed that BJP is doing politics behind vaccination.

“AMC medical officer Dr Sanjay Gande Patil working on a contract basis is canvassing for BJP through vaccination drive,” he added.