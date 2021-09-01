Janmashtami at The MGM School,Padegaon

Aurangabad, Sept 1:

The students and parents of The MGM School, Padegaon celebrated Sri Krishna Janmashtami online, with enthusiasm. During the special morning assembly, shlokas were recited and the general information depicting values to be inculcated from the divine life of Lord Krishna was imparted.

It was a treat to watch the little boys dressed as naughty Krishnas adorning crowns with peacock feathers and decorated flutes in their hands and the little girls (both from from Grade I to IV) dressed as beautiful Radhas with colourful chunaris, ornaments and matkas. The students of Grades V-VIII had fun-filled “Pot Decoration” competition.