Jayaji Paikrao presented with Padmashri Govindbhai Shroff Smriti award

Aurangabad, Nov 21:

Social activist Jayaji Paikrao was honoured with Padmashri Govindbhai Shroff Smriti award in a programme held on Sunday. Krishibhushan Vijayanna Borade presented the award to Paikrao.

Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada Institute of Socio-Economic Research and National Integration (SRTMSERNI) has instituted the award.

President of the research institute S B Warade, vice-president Dr Manorama Sharma, trustees Shriram Warudkar, Suresh Deshpande, Dr Shirish Khedgikar, Dr R S Balekar, Dr Rashmi Borikar, Sushila Paikrao, Mangal Khinvasara were present.

Speaking at the event Jayaji Paikrao said that there is a need to ensure that river should get dry again along with its revival.

“Water is supplied through the tankers to the villages which face water scarcity. If the money spent on this is given to our organisations, the water problem can be solved permanently. However, those who are in the lobby will not allow to happen it. Sustainable development cannot be achieved unless people have ownership.”

He started work to revive the Kayadhu river in Hingoli with 21 social organisations.

Paikrao said that receiving the award which was named after Gavindbhai had increased the responsibility.

Vijayanna Borade said that farmers should focus on solving the water problem through a micro watershed. He said that there is a need to change crop pattern or adopt a new cropping pattern with changing climate

“The government should provide financial help as carbon credit to the trees planted by the farmers. The Government is promoting electric vehicles and trying to increase their production.

It will increase the electricity demand. So, solar energy projects should be set up in the fields and its compensation should be given to the farmers. Silk crop, bamboo and mulberry cultivation, which can be grown five times in a year, will be beneficial.” Sarang Takalkar conducted the proceedings while Mohan Phule proposed a vote of thanks.