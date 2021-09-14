Jayakwadi starts receiving water from Ahmednagar

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

The Jayakwadi dam started receiving water in large quantities from the cluster of dams located in Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. The inflow will increase from Wednesday as water is also being released from the dam in Ahmednagar district, informed Jayakwadi executive engineer Prashant Jadhav. On Tuesday evening, the inflow into the dam was 25,185 cusecs and the water storage was 62 per cent.

Discharge of 26,146 cusec for Jayakwadi dam from Nashik district was started on Tuesday at 8 am. Discharge from dams in Ahmednagar including Bhandardara 3252 cusec, Nilwande 6373 cusec, Mula 1075 cusec also started for Jayakwadi. Similarly, 20,901 cusecs of water is being released from Ozar weir to Pravara river. Due to the flooding of Pravara river, the water will enter the dam at midnight on Tuesday, said dam engineer Vijay Kakde. Meanwhile, 12,788 cusec from Darna, 4240 cusecs from Kadwa, 80 cusecs from Alandi, 599 cusecs from Waldevi, 2212 cusecs from Gangapur and 26,246 cusecs from Nandur Madhameshwar in Nashik district was discharged in Godavari river. The water level of the dam had reached 1514.31 feet on Tuesday evening. The total water storage in the dam was 2084.066 MCM (73.59 TMC) while the useful water storage was 1346.066 MCM (47.53 TMC).