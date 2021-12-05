Jeshtha Nagrik Mahasangh district body declared

Aurangabad, Dec 5:

A district body of Arth Kranti Rashtriya Jeshth Nagrik Mahasangh to implement Jeevan Gaurav Abhiyan across the country for the welfare and rights of the senior citizens, informed the president of the Mahasangh Dr Suryakant Shirpekar in a press conference on Sunday.

The district body office bearers are president Dr Suryakant Shirpekar, executive president Jayant Sangvikar, vice president Dr Narendra Vaidya, Prakash Verulkar, secretary Adv Prakash Mohanpurkar, joint secretary Dr Ambadas Kulkarni, treasurer Baburao Mane, members - Pukhraj Pagariya, Dr Narendra Nilekar, Sharad Virdhe, Pradeep Kulkarni, Suresh Kulkarni, Dr Arvind Muley, Kishor Muley, Arunchandra Shashtri, Mohandas Podwal, Sham Dande, Arun Mohanpurkar, Santosh Kulkarni, Khanderao Deshmukh, Adv Syed Rizwanullah and others.

The demands of the Abhiyan area each person above the age of 60 should be eligible for senior citizenship, each senior citizen should get Rs 10,000 per month from the government treasury, he should be eligible for the special status for for all social systems and services, there should be an Act like that of Atrocity Act for the senior citizens and others, informed president Shirpekar.

Dr Vaidaya, Verulkar and others were present for the press conference.