Jewellery amounting Rs 91K stolen

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

Jewellery amounting to Rs 91,000 was stolen from a house at Nandanvan Colony. A case has been registered at the Cantonment police station.

Police said Pravin Ramchandra Gaikwad (Sumer Green Apartment, Nandanvan Colony) and his wife work in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

His wife kept a gold chain, ring and bangles, all amounting Rs 91,000 in the cupboard. On August 22, she looked for the cupboard for the jewellery but could not found. They searched for it all over the house but in vain.

When the couple was at the workplace, their maid used to come for work while they also had some guests during this period. Hence, there is a possibility that the jewellery was stolen by some known person, the police opined.

A case in this regard was registered on October 2, while PSI Sachin Wayal is further investigating the case.