Jewellery, cash stolen

Aurangabad, Nov 28:

Thieves stole jewellery and cash from a locked house at Nillod Shivar in Sillod tehsil on Saturday. A case has been registered at the Vadod Bazar police station.

According to the complaint lodged by Sominath Sukhdev Lavange (Nillod), he, his wife and mother had gone out while the house was locked on Saturday at around 3 pm. Some unidentified thieves entered in the house by breaking the lock and stole cash and gold jewellery, all amounting Rs 49,000. When the Lavange family returned home in the evening, they noticed the theft.