Jewellery, documents stolen from Saisiddhinagar

Aurangabad, Nov 26:

A thief stole jewellery from a locked house at Saisiddhinagar in Waluj Mahanagar area. The incident came to light on Friday morning. The thief has been captured in the CCTV.

Police said, Sagarbai Gopinath Jadhav (55, Saisiddhinagar, near Mumbai Highway, Waluj Mahanagar) and her family members had gone to their native places, a week back. They returned on Friday and saw that the lock of the door was broken. When the family members inspected inside the house, they found that the bag containing around 15 tolas gold jewellery and documents was missing from the cupboard. They informed about it to Waluj MIDC police station. The police team inspected the CCTV footage of the house and found a thief covering his mouth with handkerchief on November 22 at 3 am.

A case against an unidentified thief has been registered in the Waluj MIDC police station.