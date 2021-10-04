Jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh of bus passenger stolen

Aurangabad, Oct 4:

Two unidentified co-passengers stole jewellery from the bag of a lady passenger in the bus in Waluj Mahanagar area on September 13. A case has been registered in the Waluj MIDC police in this regard.

According to the details, Rohini Rajesh Mudiraj (32, Kukana, Nevasa) and her husband were travelling in the Bhusawal - Pune bus and were going to Kukana. As she was feeling like vomiting, she went to the back seat of the bus. Her husband also went with her leaving their luggage in the front seat. Two women came and sat on their seat.

Later, they got down the bus with their luggage at Nevasa Phata. When they inspected the bag they found that the chain of the bag was open and the gold necklace, earrings and rings, all amounting Rs 1.5 lakh were missing from the bag.

A case has been registered against two unidentified women in this regard.