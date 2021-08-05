JIH calls for complete ban on alcohol

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

The State unit of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) demanded that the State Government should put a complete ban on wine.

The Government is planning to allow the wine to be sold at retail outlets and departmental stores.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister on Thursday, JIH State unit president Rizwanur Rahman Khan stated that selling alcohol in departmental stores would have disastrous consequences on society.

In the memorandum, Khan quoted Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) that alcohol is the mother of all evils.

"It is for this reason that Islam completely prohibits the consumption and sale of alcohol. Wine and gambling have destroyed many a family across the world, and Maharashtra is no exception. According to a WHO report, alcohol kills some 2.6 lakh Indians every year. Of these, 1 lakh die in road accidents, 30,000 from cancer and another 1.4 lakh from liver cirrhosis. We are well aware that alcoholism also leads to domestic violence and poverty,” he added.