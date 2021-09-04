Jinsi police crack house breaking theft reviewing CCTV footage

Aurangabad, Sept 4:

Jinsi police have arrested a hardcore thief in connection with a house-breaking theft case that took place between September 1 and 3. The police seized an LED TV, four mobile handsets, silver ornaments and some cash from the possession of Syed Hanif Syed Habib (23, Sharif Colony, near Arafat Masjid). The police succeeded in nabbing the accused with the help of CCTV footage.

It so happened that the complainant Revan Shravan Sonawane's (23, Bhavaninagar, old Mondha) maternal aunty Vijaya Dhake and her son were out of the station from September 1 to 3. Seeing the locked door, the thief entered the house and decamped with LED TV, Silver chain and cash Rs 10,000. The case was registered with the Jinsi police station. Acting upon the complaint, Jinsi's PSI Gokul Thakur and his team surveyed the CCTV cameras installed in the area. The footage was shared with the informer, who then identified the thief as Syed Hanif. Accordingly, the police detained the accused from Sharif Colony and seized the above-stolen items from his house.

The inspector Vyanketrao Kendre, PSI Thakur, ASI Santap Rathod, Hakeem Shaikh, Nandu Pardeshi, Sunil Jadhav, Dyaneshwar Baviskar, Santosh Yamnath and team performed the task. It is learnt that Hanif is wanted in 10 cases by different police stations and a majority of them are theft cases.