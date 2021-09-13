JMFC orders 6-months RI, 1L fine in cheques-bounce case- Court also directs to pay Rs 10L compensation to complainant

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

The judicial magistrate first class (JMFC), S S Manjrekar, has awarded six months rigorous imprisonment (RI) along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh to Girish Dharamchand Jain- Chordiya (38, resident of Nasik) in connection with the cheques-bounce case. The court also directed him to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the petitioner against her losses.

The complainant Neeta Sachin Chandak (49, resident of Kumbharwada-Aurangpura, Aurangabad) stated that Jain was her neighbour since 1999. He requested her to become a partner in his tours and travels business (Aurangabad) in 2014. Entrusting him, the complainant gave Rs 10 lakh, out of the maturity claim, she has received from her husband's insurance policy. She also told him to prepare the partnership deed. Later on, Jain again took Rs 10 lakh from her to start a branch of Heena Tours. Afterwards, he again demanded Rs 4 lakh saying that there is a need for more capital investment in the business and assured her of returning the same in 15 days.

Chandak would frequently remind Jain of preparing the partnership deed and would also insist to give her share in profit earned from the business, but the accused refused to prepare the deed. Later on, Jain sent three cheques of amount Rs 20 lakh (one cheque of Rs 10 lakh and two cheques of Rs 5 lakh each) to her, but they were dishonoured by the ban when she deposited to encash them. Hence, she lodged a complaint at the City Chowk police station.

After hearing the case, the JMFC announced the above punishment to Girish Jain. Adv Rajendra Mugadiya pleaded on behalf of the complainant. Adv Pranita Ingle and Prachi Mugadiya assisted him.