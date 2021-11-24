Joint inspection for Shivajinagar road widening conducted

Aurangabad, Nov 24:

The officers of the World Bank Project, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation and Railway officials jointly inspected Shivajinagar road on Wednesday to widen it.

It may be noted that the closure of the railway gate at Shivajinagar causes a traffic jam. Citizens demanded the construction of an underpass or flyover at this place.

A petition was also filed in Aurangabad bench of Bombay Hight for the subway at Shivajinagar. During the hearing on the petition, the High Court directed the Railways, the State Government to resolve the issue at the earliest by making financial provisions.

Accordingly, the Government set up a joint -committee of Railways, Public Works Department (PWD) and AMC to resolve the traffic congestion at Shivajinagar Railway Gate.

The Railway Department sanctioned the fund for the subway. The PWD has prepared a layout of the subway. The AMC has started the process of land acquisition for a 24-meter road. For this, 1800 square meters of land will be acquired.

The work has been accelerated for the last few days as Deputy Engineer of AMC's Town Planning Department Sanjay Chamle, deputy engineer of World Bank Project at PWD S N Suryavanshi and four railway engineers inspected the spot today.