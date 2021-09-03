Journey of e-vehicles should be local to global

Aurangabad, Sep 3:

The phase of innovation to reality can only be successful if it is combined with local technology. Experts in the field said that e-vehicles will be accelerated and will go local to global only if they are made to adapt to the Indian environment and are based on maximum Indian technology.

The International Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology (iCreate) and the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) have jointly organised the electric vehicle innovation challenge and virtual roadshow. A webinar on start-ups in the field of e-vehicles was organised on the occasion on Friday. Anup Jalote, chief executive officer of iCreat, said that we have to import all parts including batteries required to make e-vehicles. E-vehicles will not be affordable and adopted till all the spare parts based on Indian technology. He appealed to Start-ups to think about this first. Amit Kuril, CEO, STPI Motion, Pune, said, the government should take responsibility for the charging stations and power supply required to charge these vehicles. He opined that the start-up could not be transformed into an industry without the strength of infrastructure. Ujjwala Karle of the Automotive Research Association of India emphasised the need to consider the Indian environment when designing e-vehicles as the climate is different in every region of India. He appealed to the people to start thinking that if e-vehicles can be built on the basis of Indian technology, they can be affordable to the common man. Magic director Ashish Garde and other dignitaries were present.

Registration started for EVangelise

Registration has started for Electric Vehicle Innovation Challenge 'EVangelise 21'. The competition will be held in three different phases namely electric vehicles concept, design and actual construction. Interested contestants can register for any stage. For more information one can log in to www.EVangelise.org.in appealed the organisers.