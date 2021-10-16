Juned Afandi passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 16, 2021 06:15 PM2021-10-16T18:15:02+5:302021-10-16T18:15:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Oct 16: A resident of Rauf Colony (near Nehru Bhavan), Mohammed Juned Afandi, died of brief illness today. ...
Aurangabad, Oct 16:
A resident of Rauf Colony (near Nehru Bhavan), Mohammed Juned Afandi, died of brief illness today. He was 47.
His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Jama Masjid (Buddi Lane) after Namaz-e-Zuhr and the burial took place in the graveyard adjacent to the mosque in the afternoon.
He is survived by a wife, one son and one daughter.
The departed soul was the son of yesteryears football coach (late) Rafat Afandi and brother-in-law of Naseem Bhai (Chawani).Open in app