Juned Afandi passes away

Aurangabad, Oct 16:

A resident of Rauf Colony (near Nehru Bhavan), Mohammed Juned Afandi, died of brief illness today. He was 47.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Jama Masjid (Buddi Lane) after Namaz-e-Zuhr and the burial took place in the graveyard adjacent to the mosque in the afternoon.

He is survived by a wife, one son and one daughter.

The departed soul was the son of yesteryears football coach (late) Rafat Afandi and brother-in-law of Naseem Bhai (Chawani).