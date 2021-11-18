Kalyani elected chairman of city NIPM chapter

Aurangabad, Nov 18: Anurag Kalyani has been elected chairman of the National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM), Aurangabad chapter for a two-year term. NIPM is an organisation of the professionals in the field of human resources working across industries and education field.

Kalyani is the youngest person to chair the chapter activities. Aurangabad chapter is active since 1990 and has a life, corporate, institutional and student membership of around 300 HR professionals from various industries, institutions and senior legal and government professionals working across the locations. The NIMP chapter organises various activities beneficial for HR professionals and students. There will be more such initiatives taken and awareness programmes scheduled in the times ahead, a veteran HR leader from NIPM Balaji Muley said.

During the monthly meeting on November 17, announcement of 50% discount on life membership for becoming NIPM member was made which will be valid till December 31.

New office-bearers of committee:

Vice-chairman – Anjali Bhat, Pramod Takwale, Hon. secretary – Puneet Dhingra , treasurer – Ashish Wagh, additional secretary - Suchitra Mendke, executive committee member – Nagesh Deshpande, Sanjay Kapate Beedkar, Dr Bharti Ahire, Ravi Kolarkar and Milind Kulkarni.