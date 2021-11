Kannada Sankrutik Sangha holds get-together

Aurangabad, Nov 22: Marathwada Kannada Sanskrutika Sangha, Aurangabad organised a Sneha Sammellana to mark the 66th Kannada Rajyotsava day at Orchid Techno School, Cidco Waluj Mahanagar-1 recently.

The event started by lighting the lamp by Dr Jay Siddeshwara Shivacharya Mahaswami. Former MP Chandrakant Khaire, MLA Sanjay Shirsat, IGP of Aurangabad K M Mallikarjuna Prasanna, industrialist Hemant Bhondawe, Mahadeo Koganure, Vishwanath Swamy, Gurupadappa Padashetty, I G Jadhav, district president Dr Vishnusena Samithi, Dharwad Mrutyunjaya Hiremath all committee members and Kannadigas were present.

In the morning session, a blood donation and vaccination camp was organised along with Dattaji Blood Bank. Seva Ratna award was given to frontline Corona warriors considering their efforts during Covid-19 pandemic period. Meritorious students of 10th and 12th standards were felicitated with Gyan Ratna award.

Hiremath, who is an auto driver from Hubli, penned a collection of poetry on Avva (Aai/Maa/Mother). It was released by Shivacharya Ratna Dr Jay Siddeshwara Shivacharya Mahaswami. Stand-up comedy was presented by Gundanna Diggi and songs by Sunil Kuma and Bhagyashree. Honorary president Sharanappa Kashmpanoor, president Keshav Honnalli, secretary Shreenivas Telang, vice-president Mohammad Nadaf, treasurer Gurushant Chincholi, motivator Bharati R, joint secretary Kiran Kulkarni, enthusiastic members Saireddy Yache, Girishkumar Mysoremath, Sharanu Bhavage, Basavraj Patil, Siddaram Pare and Uday Shetty made efforts for the success of the programme.