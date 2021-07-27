Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated @Wockhardt School

Aurangabad, July 27: The teachers and std 8, 9 and 10th students of Wockhardt School came together on Monday to pay homage to the martyred heroes of the Kargil war, which took place 21 years ago.

The virtual assembly began with a prayer for the past and present soldiers of India. Poems and a letter of gratitude were also presented. Students put together a song production with images of the frontiers of our nation, arousing feelings of patriotism in all. Principal Uma Mohandas encouraged the students to be worthy of the sacrifices of our soldiers. The virtual assembly ended with the national anthem.