Karmiksha Nidhi Ltd employees alleged of cheating

Aurangabad, July 24:

The Karmiksha Nidhi Ltd Bank of Vidharbha has not paid the salaries for the past four months and it does not have the money even to pay the money to the depositors, hence, the bank has cheated us, five employees of the bank have lodged a complaint in this regard at the Begumpura police station.

Karmiksha Bank has branches at Nagpur, Amravati and Yeotmal and the director of the bank Santosh Sardar lives in Begumpura area in Aurangabad. He has given his Begumpura address as the head office of the bank. He started a branch at Yeotmal in October, 2020 and opened daily collection accounts from small and big businessmen and collected Rs 100 on daily basis. As per the banking rules, these accounts should be matured after six months, and then the account holders can apply for loans. Accordingly, the depositors applied for loans in the bank. However, the bank had no money to pay the loans or to return the deposits. The employees thought that even they had been cheated along with the depositors. The employees came to the city and went to the given address at the head office of the bank but did not find it there. Hence, branch manager Kiran Brahmankar, accountant Rupali Valikar, Priti Sukhalkar, Nagpur branch manager Shriram Bondnase and accountant Swamini Pande lodged a complaint against director Sardar on July 23 at the Begumpura police station.

When contacted Sardar, he said that the head office has been shifted to Amravati from Aurangabad. It has three branches at Nagpur and Yeotmal. The loans have been disbursed to small businessmen. Around Rs 90 lakh have been given to the businessmen from Amravati branch. The depositors have not paid the installments of the loans due to Corona crisis. The recovery of the loans to the tune of around Rs 80 lakh has not be done yet. Some people are taking disadvantage of it and have lodged a complaint against him, he said.