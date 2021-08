Kavi Sammelan to celebrate 75th Independence day

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

Loksamvad Foundation will organise online Kavi Sammelan ‘Kavita Swatantryachi’ at 11 am on August 22.

Noted poetess Dr Pratibha Ahire will preside over. Harish Gautam from UP, Damodar More (Mumbai), Damodar Khadse (Pune), Azim Nawaz Rahi (Buldhana), Keshav Khating (Parbhani), Dr Arun Rasal, Arun Pawar, Narayan Puri, Ravi Korde, Jija Shinde, Veera Rathod and Sanjay Balaghate will participate in the literary meet.

Dr Samadhan Ingle conducted the proceedings. Foundation president Dr Rajesh Karpe appealed to all to participate in the event.