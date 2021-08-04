Kenyan student gets Ph D in Law
Aurangabad, Aug 4: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University conferred Ph D on Kenyan researcher Musembi John Paul Kanya in ...
Aurangabad, Aug 4:
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University conferred Ph D on Kenyan researcher Musembi John Paul Kanya in Law.
He submitted his thesis titled 'A Comparative Study on the Applicability, Existence and Efficancy of Fundamental Rights in the Democratic Constitutional Mechanism of India and Kenya' under the guidance of Dr Aparna Kotapalle, research guide, Manikchand Pahade Law College.