Keraleeya Samajam’s working commitee elected

Aurangabad, Dec 6: Keraleeya Samajam, Aurangabad elected its new working committee members in its Annual General Meeting, recently. The General Body also elected its other Executive Committee members.

Keraleeya Samajam is a Charity Organisation of Keralites residing in and around Aurangabad, established in the year 1971 and promoting education, culture, arts and sports of the area. It has been running an English Medium school for backward area students at very reasonable fees and now grown up to a High School, in the name of Keraleeya Samajam’s New English High School at Satara Parisar, Aurangabad. Their contribution in the area of culture, sports and arts during these years is also praiseworthy.

The new office-bearers

President

M Sreedharan Nair

Vice-president

K K Nair

General secretary

Ahmadil Kebir

Joint secretary

P P Ramachandran

Treasurer

T N Rajan