Kham cleaning drive by USF, EcoSattva

Aurangabad, July 26: Udayan Shalini Fellowship (USF), Aurangabad chapter joined hands with Carpe EcoSattva for the Kham river cleaning and tree plantation drive, recently. The campaign, spearheaded by one of the volunteers Anjali Auti, was attended by a group of 25 Shalinis for 3 weekends. Following the vision of prime minister Narendra Modi to create ‘Swatch Bharat’, they collected 700 kgs of garbage from around the river basin. The event was conducted following all the safety protocols of Covid-19. The idea behind this activity was to teach our Shalinis the importance of giving back to the nature. Every gesture to create a sustainable environment counts, was the thought behind the initiative.