Khan takes charge as dist court registrar

Aurangabad, Oct 1: Nadeemullah Kaleemullah Khan took charge as registrar of the district and sessions court here today.

He was working as superintendent since 2015. His father late Kaleemullah Khan had served as deputy registrar with the Aurangabad bench of the Mumbai High court. Khan took charge from R P Bate on Friday. He was congratulated by dignitaries from the legal field, lawyers, colleagues, relatives and friend circle.