Khiljis obtain certification in addiction medicine
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 31, 2021 11:00 PM2021-07-31T23:00:01+5:302021-07-31T23:00:01+5:30
Aurangabad, July 31: City psychiatrists Dr Faisal Ahmed Khilji and Dr Sana Quadri Khilji have done a six-month Advanced Certificate Course in Addiction Medicine from NIMHANS Digital Academy, teaching all advancements in addiction medicine. With the increasing number of different addictions in the society this course with all the updates would be helpful to the doctors fraternity as well as the patients.