Khinvansara Property Showcase between October 8 to 10

Aurangabad, Oct 4:

Khinvasara Group will organise ‘Khinvasara Property Showcase’ at its headquarters opposite Airport between October 8 and 10, informed the managing director Ravindra Khinvasara.

The house aspirants will get opportunity to chose houses and plots in the wide range of various projects being implemented in and around the city. The vendors, suppliers, financial institutes and associates will also showcase their construction and financial products in the exhibition.

The visitors will have to make prior registration online for the entry for the exhibition. Registration will also be available at the entrance of the venue.

On October 10, an ‘Investors’ Day’ will be celebrated in which the investors will get huge discount on purchase of houses and plots.

The housing projects of the group are available at Paithan Road, Pannalalnagar, Teesgaon, Waluj, Jalna Road, Padegaon, Samarthnagar and other areas.

In the exhibition, the customers will have the options of 2 BHK, 3 BHK, 4 BHK, Farm House, Flats, Bungalows, shops and offices. These projects will have the housing units starting from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1.5 crores. The organisers have appealed the interested buyers to visit the exhibition in large numbers.