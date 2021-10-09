Khinvasara Property Showcase gets good response

Aurangabad, Oct 9:

Khinvasara Group has organised ‘Khinvasara Property Showcase’ to provide housing options to the residents in Aurangabad city, which is rapidly transforming into a Smart City. In the three-day exhibition, the visitors gave an overwhelming response on Friday and Saturday. Sunday, being the last day, an ‘Investors’ Day’ will be celebrated, where the customers will be given a huge discount on purchasing the properties. The renowned Khinvasara Group has provided excellent options of row houses, flats, bungalows and farmhouses to the resident during the festive season. Attractive prizes have also been announced for the customers booking in the exhibition.

The housing options are available in 12 various projects in and around the city, including Khinvasara - City, Autumn, Park, Bazaar, Square, Business, Gold Plex, Lotus. The options of 2,3,4 BHK, Farm House, Bungalows, shops have been exhibited under one roof.

The suppliers and vendors of the Group, including the sanitary ware, plywood, interior decorators and others, have also participated in the showcase.

A wax statue of Sairat film fame actor Akash Thosar (Parsha) is proving as the centre of attraction in the exhibition. Many people visited the venue with family members and friends. All the guidelines regarding Corona are followed at each stall. The group's managing director, Ravindra Khinvasara, appealed to people to take advantage of this unique opportunity.