Khinvasara Property Showcase provides dream houses

Aurangabad, Oct 14:

Khinvasara Group organised ‘Khinvasara Property Showcase’ at Khinvasara Headquarters, opposite Chikalthana Airport, to provide houses of the dreams of the residents of the Aurangabad city, which is rapidly emerging into a Smart City.

In the three-day exhibition held between October 8 and 10, the visitors gave an overwhelming response. It was an excellent platform for customers to book the houses of the dreams of the residents and the building materials under one roof.

An ‘Investors’ Day’ was celebrated on Sunday and the customers were given huge discount on booking the properties. The housing options were available in 12 various projects in and around the city, including Khinvasara - City, Autumn, Park, Bazaar, Square, Business, Gold Plex, Lotus.

The options of 2,3,4 BHK, Farm House, Bungalows, shops were exhibited. The suppliers and vendors of the Group, including the sanitary ware, plywood, interior decorators and others, also participated in the showcase.

More than, 1000 visitors visited the exhibition and expressed satisfaction over the affordable properties available at different locations. Many booked and took the advantage of the discount offers available.