Kidnapped three-year-old girl found in Jalna

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

Two women have been arrested by the Cidco MIDC police from Jalna in a case regarding kidnapping of a 3-year-old girl from a hut near Dhoot Hospital. The girl was handed over to her parents on Friday.

The girl Deepali Rahul Ingle, was kidnapped while she was sleeping with her mother during midnight hours on August 12. A case was registered with the Cidco MIDC police. PSI Meera Lad and a team of officials immediately searched the nearby huts in the area. But they did not find anything. Meanwhile, police constable Devidas Kale started searching the CCTV footage from different cameras installed under Smart City. It was revealed that the girl was abducted from an auto rickshaw. It was also learned that the girl was in Lalbagh slum on Deulgaon Raja road in Jalna. A team of police personnel including PSI Amarnath Nagre, Devidas Kale, Daya Ohal and Avinash Dabhade, with the help of police personnel from Sadarbazar police station in Jalna, traced the rickshaw used in the abduction in Lalbagh slum. The police then searched the house and found the missing girl with Vanmala Munnalal Sharma (52) and Radha Ravi Sharma (27, Rajivnagar, Jalna). The two were arrested by the police and brought to Aurangabad. The girl was handed to her parents. PI Vitthal Pote, PSI Amarnath Nagre, Mira Lad and Pavan Ingale took efforts.

Mother-in-law wanted a girl child

The accused Vanmala Sharma who is the mother in law of Radha Sharma wanted a girl child. Radha already had four male children from which only two had survived. As Vanmala wanted a girl, they abducted Deepali from Aurangabad. Vanmala is involved in spurious liquor business and has three to four cases registered in the Sadarbazar police station. Meanwhile, the arrest accused have claimed that they found the girl sleeping on the road in an abandoned state.