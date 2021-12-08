Kin of corona deceased to get Rs 50K

Aurangabad, Dec 8:

The kin of the Corona disease will be get the compensation of Rs 50,000. The district administration has appealed the beneficiaries to submit online application for the compensation. In all, 3646 persons have died due to covid-19 in the district, of which 1668 are from the city while 1978 from the rural areas. Rs 18.23 crores will be needed to pay the compensation as per the number of deceased till December 7.

The Supreme Court on December 4, directed the government to provide Rs 50,000 compensation to the kin of the Corona deceased. The kin will have to submit the online application with minimum documentation on the online link or government web portal. Similarly, applications can be made from Setu Kendra and gram panchayats also. If any application is rejected, appeal can be made before the committee established at the district or municipal corporation level. The rights to sanction the applications will be with district disaster management authority. All the applications will be published on the web portals within seven days. The compensatin amount will be deposited in the aadhar linked bank accounts.

The applicants will requre aadhar registration number, bank account information, death certificate of the deceased, self declaration of no objection of relatives, certificate showing death reasons due to Corona. The applications can be done on mahacovid19relief.in and https://epassmsdma.mahait.org/login.htmhttps://mahacovid19relief.in