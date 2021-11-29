Kingpin of gas refilling racket still at large

Aurangabad, Nov 29:

The Waluj MIDC police and revenue department raided an illegal gas refilling centre at Giriraj Housing Society at Pandharpur, three days back. The police arrested Hidayat alias Amjad Khalil Khan (Nehrunagar), Afzalkhan Mujahed Khan (Ektanagar, Eitkheda), Krushna Santosh Mhaske and Faheem Amir Shaikh (both Pandharpur).

However, the kingpin of the racket, Bilal Jalal Shaikh (Narayanpur) and Latif Musa Shaikh (Sadatnagar, Railway Station) fled from the scene and are not traceable for the past three days.

In the raid, the police seized 30 empty and 5 filled gas cylinders worth Rs 40,000, two weighing machines amounting Rs 20,000, 3 refilling motors amounting Rs 45,000 and two ape rickshaws (MH 20 EF 1639 and MH2- EF 4030) amounting Rs 1,35 lakh each, all amounting Rs 4,35,500.

The arrested accused are on police remand. The police are searching for the kingpin Bilal and Latif for the past three days, but are not traceable until now.