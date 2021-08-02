Kiran Kulkarni is cost accountants city chapter prez

Aurangabad, Aug 2: Cost and Management Accountant (CMIA) Kiran Kulkarni was elected chairman, CMA Bisheshwar Sen vice-chairman and CMA Parag Rane

secretary of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (Aurangabad Chapter) for the year 2021-2022. CMA Surendsing Deore was elected treasurer. Election was held during the 30th annual general meeting of the chapter recently. Managing committee members are as follows: CMAs A R Joshi, Suresh Pimple and Shailendrasing Rajput. CMA Pawan Mundada was appointed auditor for the year.