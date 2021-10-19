Kojagiri purnima celebrated in the city

Aurangabad, Oct 19:

Citizens celebrated Kojagiri purnima with joy and enthusiasm. As gatherings were banned last year. This year, however, citizens organized community events and gatherings all night long. Celebrations were also organised on terrace of the apartment, lawns, hotels and open spaces in colonies. Citizens drank milk kept in the moonlight till midnight.

Stalls selling masala milk were set up in various markets in the city. Cultural events were also held in some places. Social gatherings were held in apartments in Shivajinagar, Beed Bypass, Jyotinagar, Ulkanagari and other areas on Kojagari. Families and friends got together and drank milk. Many citizens also worshipped goddess Lakshmi at homes. Recitation of Atharvashirsha, Sreesukta, Devisukta were held. The milk kept in the moonlight was offered as prasad and then consumed by the family members.