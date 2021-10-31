Kshirsagar feted at MIT for acquiring AI Skills

Aurangabad, Oct 31: MIT Group recently felicitated Prof B N Kshirsagar for acquiring advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills. He has passed examinations of fifteen courses in AI, Data Science, Machine Learning, Deep Learning and Chat Bot design using IBM Watson Studio, and earned seventeen IBM Badges and fifteen Certificates from Cognitive Class and IBM.

While felicitating Dr Kshirsagar, Director General of MIT Munish Sharma, said, "AI skilled manpower is required worldwide. Industry skills acquired by Kshirsagar shall be beneficial for MIT students."

Kshirsagar said business decisions are now derived by data. The tasks done by human intellectuals have been automated through AI. Skills in emerging technologies of AI, Data Science, Machine Learning are in demand. He credited his success to digital platform provided by MIT.