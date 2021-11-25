Kung-fu-karate competition on November 28

Aurangabad, Nov 25:

Dragon Shaolin Kung-fu school of Martial Arts International and Shahid Tipu Sultan Force will jointly organise a state-level Kung-fu-karate competition at Maulana Azad College on November 28 at 10 am.

The president of the association Sultan Savan Sagar said that such a competition is being organised in the city for the first time after the lockdown. Teams from various cities in the state will participate in it. The winners will be given attractive cash prizes, medals, trophies and certificates. Similarly, the best weapons, best movement, little champ and The Dragon awards will also be presented. The organisers have appealed the contestants to participate in the competition in large numbers.