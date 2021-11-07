Labour Colony action issue ball in minister’s court

Aurangabad, Nov 7:

The government quarters on 20 acres of land at Labour Colony is around 70 years old and in dilapidated condition. The administration is all prepared to initiate the action to demolish these dangerous houses from Monday. However, it is being said that the administration may likely receive some directives regarding this action from the district guardian minister Subhash Desai and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat.

This Diwali, the residents of Labour Colony were under pressure due to the fear of demolition action.Guardian minister Desai will be in the city on Monday and will attend a meeting at the district collectorate. Hence, everyone is eagerly waiting to see what directives does Desai and Thorat issue regarding the action.

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) team led by additional commissioner Ravindra Nikam is likely to start the demolition from Monday onwards. The market value of this government land is in crores of rupees while residents are living here illegally.

District collector Sunil Chavan has taken the stand to acquire this land. Later, the residents of the quarters met Shiv Sena, BJP and MIM leaders. The leaders met Chavan on the Laxmi Pujan Day and demanded to reconsider the decision.

Later, the issue was taken to the guardian minister and the revenue minister. In this backdrop, everyone is eagerly waiting for their decision. The government employees live at Labour Colony since 1953. The market price of this land at present is around Rs 1000 crores. Those who had received the quarters, none of them are living there presently. The area is gradually transforming in a criminals’ hub, the residents alleged.

As per the order of the district collector, PWD and AMC on October 31, erected a board depicting a public notice of demolition of quarters at Labour Colony. The next morning, the residents tore the board and condemned the demolition action.

The AMC team will reach the spot with JCB machine to initiate the demolition task on Monday morning. The PWD and district collectorate teams will also be present. There will be a strict police bandobast considering the possible clash between the residents and the administration.