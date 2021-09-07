Labourer commits suicide in Misarwadi

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

A labourer committed suicide by hanging at his home in Misarwadi on Monday afternoon. A case of accidental death has been registered in Cidco police station.

The deceased has been identified as Vilas Parmeshwar Wagh (30, Misarwadi). According to police, Vilas was unmarried and was living with his family. He hanged himself to the ceiling while he was alone at his home in the afternoon. The incident was noticed by his relatives who informed his brother. His brother Nilesh and friend Kiran Tupe admitted Vilas to the government medical college and hospital. But doctors in the casualty ward announced him dead on arrival. The reason of the suicide is unknown. Assistant PSI A Shinde is further investigating the case.