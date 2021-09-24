Lady doctor raped on pretext of marriage promise

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

A lady doctor was sexually exploited by her friend on the pretext of a promise of marrying her. Moreover, the accused threatened her to make her objectionable photos and video viral on social media and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh to her. The victim told her family members about it, and a case has been registered at the City Chowk police station.

The accused has been identified as Azhar Ashfaq Shaikh (Ghatkopar West, Mumbai), while Osama Khan and Hamja Pathan helped him.

According to the complaint, the victim has completed her BDS education and works in a private hospital in the city. During a marriage ceremony of her friend, she met Azhar. He told her that he is working in a company in Mumbai. He will marry her and getting a job in Saudi Airlines. He told her that they would settle in Jeddah after marriage.

On November 21, 2020, Azhar called her in a hotel in Aurangabad and raped her. He also took her objectionable photos and videos and threatened her to make the photos and video viral on social media. Then the accused raped her on January 9, 10, and February 22, 2021 at various places. He also demanded Rs 10 lakh to her parents and sent her photos on their mobile phones, as mentioned in the complaint. Accordingly, a case of rape and demanding ransom has been registered.