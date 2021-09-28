Lady lawyer cheated online of Rs 1.14 L

Aurangabad, Sept 28:

A fake bank cheated online a lady lawyer of Rs 1.14 lakh on the pretext of replacing the credit card.

According to details, the lady lawyer was sitting at her home at Cidco N-4 on the evening of September 18.

An unknown woman, disguising as an SBI credit card department employee, called the complainant at 4.30 pm, asking for the validity date of their credit card.

The caller informed the lawyer that the credit card of the latter was blocked and a new one was being issued. The caller shopped online for Rs 1.14 lakh using the lawyer’s credit card. The lawyer learned through the text message received on her mobile phone. The lady lawyer lodged a complaint with Pundliknagar Police against the unknown woman. PSI Ghodke is investigating the case.