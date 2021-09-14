Lady officer seen working by sitting on floor in Bamu

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

An assistant registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Hemlata Thackeray, was seen working by sitting on the floor in Postgraduate Department.

The reason is that she was not given a chair and table. She was transferred to a Department but, she was not given charge of the post.

The sitting arrangement for her was made at the academic section.

Also, she was asked to work under the deputy registrar. Republic Party of India (RPI) Nagraj Gaikwad demanded to provide a separate chamber to Hemlata Thackeray.