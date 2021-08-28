Lalit Doshi memorial award to Tool Tech Tooling

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

The Lalit Doshi memorial award announced by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) was announced to the Aurangabad based 'Tool Tech Tooling'. The award was presented by state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte in an online award distribution ceremony on Friday.

The award is jointly given by the MIDC and Lalit Doshi Memorial Foundation from 2013-14. The award is given to the companies in SME sector having activities in backward areas of Maharashtra. This year the award was announced to Aurangabad-based Tool Tech Tooling. The selection is based on strict criteria such as financial performance, company background, use of technology, research and development and professional integrity. Five companies from Marathwada were selected in the final round that includes Tool Tech Tooling (Waluj), Micronics Limited (Chikalthana), Airtech Engineers (Shendra), Goodwill Plastics (Latur) and Pooja Rotomac (Jalna) were selected. The award consists of one lakh rupees and a certificate. Jalna's Pooja Rotomac bagged the second prize. The tool tech company manufactures special types of machines that are used in welding automation, fixtures and gauges, complete muffler assembly manufacturing line and process automation. Managing director Sunil Kirdak said that the company has already won two national awards and this new honour has increased our responsibility.