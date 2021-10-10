Land acquisition by reducing market value by 20 percent

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

The government has issued a notification on October 6 that the land acquisition for the state and national highways will be done after reducing the market value by 20 percent. The farmers will have to suffer huge financial losses due to the decision. Thus, there is a possibility that the government will have to face stiff opposition of the farmers for land acquisition.

The land will be need for the Samruddhi Mahamarg between Jalna and Nanded. Now, this decision will likely to hamper the land acquisition process. Similarly, the land will be needed for the highspeed railway project and other upcoming road projects. Now, the question is being raised whether the farmers will be ready to give lands after reducing the market value.

National Highway Land Acquisition Officer and deputy district collector Rita Metrewar said that the government had issued a new order regarding the land acquisition. Anything can be said about it after the guidelines about implementing it are received, she said.